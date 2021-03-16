Mercedes-Benz launches the new E-Class: the most dynamic and technology laden E-Class ever; Strengthens its limousine portfolio in India

Pune: India’s leading luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz today bolstered its strong presence in the luxury saloon segment with the launch of the new E-Class, the most sought after luxury sedan of the country. The new E-Class debuts with comprehensive changes on exterior styling and design, significant interior updates along with the integration of latest new-generation NTG 6 telematics, industry benchmark MBUX; making it more dynamic and intelligent than ever before. The E-Class boasts of the ‘most spacious’ rear cabin in the segment owing to its long wheelbase, and together with its dynamic driving elements and latest enhancements, make the saloon unmatched in its segment.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, launched the new E-Class at T&T Motors in New Delhi, today.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Listening to our customers’ wishes and introducing the latest products and continuously honing them has been key to our customer strategy. We have to advance the launch of the new E-Class owing to the successful run out of the outgoing model much ahead of our planning and for an overwhelming interest for the new model. We have completely reimagined the new E-Class by making it more dynamic, more fun to drive and more tech enriched than ever before. We are confident that with our balanced variant strategy, the new E-Class will strongly appeal to not only the chauffeur driven luxury dweller, but also to the driving enthusiast who wants a sporty and fun car to drive around, without compromising on any of the luxury features.”

“We will launch 15 new products this year and the new E-Class with its new attitude is just the beginning of an intense product intervention planned. Our sedan segment remains one of our key focus areas this year and we are confident the E-Class will continue to remain the most successful luxury sedan of India.” Mr. Schwenk added.

Key features and technology enrichments of the new E-Class:

The India specific long wheelbase E-Class continues to offer the best in class legroom, space and the most comfortable rear seating with reclining seats. The new E-Class continues to raise the benchmark in the executive luxury limousine segment in India, with a long list of best-in-class standard features.