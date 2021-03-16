BLADE India strengthens its positioning in Maharashtra with new flights to Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa and Aamby Valley

Mumbai: BLADE India, the pioneer and first mover in the urban air mobility space in India today announced the launch of its services to Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa, Dharana at Shillim and Aamby Valley. After an overwhelming response on its first by-the-seat offering in Mumbai – Pune – Shirdi, BLADE is all set to further expand its services in Maharashtra with the new routes.

More people are turning to wellness retreats and staycations but enduring long hours of road travel takes away from the overall experience. Furthermore, as work from home has become a new reality, jet-setters are trudging towards working from remote locations giving rise to workations. With the new routes, BLADE’s aim is to make places more accessible and better connected to the nearby cities.

Customers can now reach either of the locations within 30 minutes instead of spending 4 hours driving. They can opt for BLADE services any day of the week from BLADE vertiports at Juhu and Pune for Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa and Dharana, prices of which start at INR 12,000 plus taxes per seat and charter at 1.75L plus taxes. The partnership offers holistic travel solutions wherein a BLADE customer, not just books a flight but can also avail a 15% off on their stay at the hotel.

Travellers can also avail the services from Juhu to Aamby Valley on the weekends. Scheduled to operate on Friday and Sunday, by-the-seat services to Aamby valley are priced starting INR 9,000 plus taxes per seat or INR 1.5L + Tax per hour, basis the requirement.

On the introduction of new routes, Karanpal Singh – Founder, Hunch Ventures and BLADE India says, “Bringing down commute times is at the core of Urban Air Mobility. Now BLADE customers will have more time to spend at the destinations rather than on the roads.”

BLADE’s inherent safety along with the implementation of leading health and safety protocols designed by its parent company, BLADE USA makes for an extremely safe and hygienic travel experience. Additionally, BLADE India has implemented guidelines issued by the GOI and WHO. The brand ensures that all the necessary precautions are being undertaken by its crew and staff members. To know more about its health and safety measures, please visit http://bit.ly/BLADESafety

Information on BLADE Anywhere, daily flights and other BLADE services is accessible on the BLADE India website, www.flyblade.in, on their mobile application BLADE; available for iOS and Android. BLADE Flier Relations team can be contacted on 1800-102-5233.

About BLADE

BLADE is the largest arranger of helicopter flights for civilian travel in the United States. The company is valued at $825 million and is the first and only Urban air mobility company to be publicly traded. By leveraging its technology platform, strategic lounge/terminal network of 10 dedicated properties in four states, and its integrated partnerships with over 30 aviation operators, the company has expanded its offerings from one route in one state to 22 core routes in seven U.S. States. BLADE has proven to grow the size of the urban air mobility market in the areas in which it operates. No company flies more passengers in and out of city centres than the company. BLADE India was launched in November 2019, to bring this world class experience and service to Indian consumers.

BLADE is committed to the environment, supporting the communities it serves and advancing the future of air mobility. As part of that commitment, BLADE has partnered with Airbus to make aviation more accessible by preparing for the adoption of quiet, carbon neutral and cost-effective aircraft (eVTOL) that are currently being developed. BLADE Urban Air Mobility, Inc. is not a direct air carrier.

About Hunch Ventures

Hunch ventures is a privately held investment firm based out of New Delhi, India. And has invested in a range of sectors including education, healthcare, immersive media, hospitality, food & beverage, logistics and others that may hold distinctive synergies with each other.

At Hunch, we believe in investing into people and partnering with them in scaling their businesses. Entrepreneurs with strong ethics and businesses with a clear online-offline connect that use technology effectively to improve consumer experiences and the daily lives of people.

Hunch works with its founders in scaling their business by leveraging its global network to forge synergies within its diverse portfolio. Current portfolio of Hunch includes: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems (Healthcare, USA), MyHealthcare (Healthcare, India), BLADE India (Urban air mobility, India), Jamie’s Italian & Wendy’s (Food & beverage, India), Oceanaire (experiential travel, India), VMobo Inc (Retail, USA), CloudRaxak (Technology, USA), Goodtimes (Media, India), Quintessentially Lifestyle (Retail, India), Empowertrans (Infrastructure, India), Roots Ventures (Alternate Investment Fund, India), SpotDraft (Technology, India), The Quorum (Hospitality, India), The Circle (Lifestyle, India), GALAXY Gold (Mining, Global), Kalpnik (Immersive Media, India) and Mercantile Ports & Logistics limited (Port & Logistics, India).