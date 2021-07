Puri: Hari Bol chants reverberate Puri Badadanda as Lord Jagannath returns to his abode on ‘Nandighosha’ after a 9-day sojourn at Gundicha temple. All 3 majestic chariots of Holy Trinity reach Singhadwara.

‘Bahuda Jatra’ or Lord Jagannath’s return car festival was held here on Tuesday amid tight security with the administration having imposed curfew in the pilgrim town to avoid mass congregation of devotees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic