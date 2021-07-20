Government making efforts to enhance the production of nano urea

New Delhi: Government is encouraging the production of Nano fertilizers in the country. The Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare vide notification No. S.O.884 (E) dated 24th February 2021 had notified for inclusion of any Nano fertilizer in Fertilizer Control Order (FCO) which will necessarily comply with the guidelines stipulated in the notification. Further, in pursuance of Clause 20D of Fertilizer Control Order (FCO), the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare vide notification no S.O.885 (E) dated 24th February 2021 had notified the specification in respect of “ Nano urea (liquid) fertilizer” to be manufactured by M/s Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO) in India for a period of three years.

IFFCO has developed nanotechnology based Nano Urea (Liquid) fertilizer that aims to address the imbalanced and excessive use of conventional Urea. It further aims to improve crop productively, soil health and nutritional quality of the produce.

The information was given by the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.