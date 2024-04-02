Alia Bhatt has ‘Too Much Fun’ sipping Frooti this summer  

New Delhi: Parle Agro, the pioneering beverage giant, is set to make this summer “Too much Fun” once again with the launch of its latest campaign for their flagship brand, Frooti. Featuring brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt, the campaign aims to quench the thirst for fun amongst consumers, reinforcing the sweet tangy taste of Frooti as the ultimate trigger for fun. At the heart of this campaign lies the notion that fun is for everyone and what better way to experience it than with the sweet tangy taste of Frooti.

The campaign comprises of two playful ad films that beautifully narrate how Frooti seamlessly integrates fun into the lives of consumers. It revolves around the simple yet profound idea that each sip of Frooti is a moment of fun. In the first ad film aptly titled, ‘Too much fun’, Alia Bhatt is seen surrounded by adorable miniature friends from the Frooti world, all craving for a sip of the delightful beverage. The second film depicts Alia transforming a micro boredom moment of waiting on a call into a mischievous fun moment, triggered by a sip of Frooti. Through this TVC, the brand also highlights the tiffin-friendly size of the mini Rs. 5 Frooti pack with the tagline, “Choti Frooti, Bada Fun.”

The Frooti campaign has been rolled out across various platforms, spanning TV, OTT, Digital and Outdoor. The TVCs have been launched with the start of the IPL. The brand intends to leverage the extensive reach and visibility generated by major events through this strategy.

Commenting on the campaign, Ankit Kapoor, Head of Marketing and Head of International Business, Parle Agro said, “Frooti has always been an iconic brand that has added billions of moments of Fun amongst consumers across ages. It isn’t just a beverage; it’s a trigger for innocent mischief. Fun is not just an element of our campaign; it’s our driving force. With Frooti, we aim to continuously trigger moments of fun in the lives of our consumers. By leveraging Alia Bhatt’s infectious energy and charm, we’re confident that both the ad films will strike a chord with our audience and inspire them to have fun with every sip of fresh n juicy Frooti.”

Speaking on the occasion, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director, Parle Agro said, “In Parle Agro, we don’t just follow trends; we set them. As pioneers in the beverage industry, we’ve built a legacy of innovation and iconic brands, constantly raising the bar for quality and creativity. Our relentless pursuit of innovation, coupled with our penchant for risk-taking and industry disruption, fuels our passion for the ever-evolving beverage sector. With our summer campaign featuring Alia Bhatt enjoying Frooti, we’re not just promoting a product; we’re igniting a movement of joy and refreshment. This campaign symbolizes our confidence in Frooti’s potential and signifies a significant milestone in our journey of growth and success. Beyond achieving mere success, our aim is to redefine the beverage industry landscape, setting new standards for innovation and quality. Together, we’re not just shaping the future of beverages; we’re revolutionizing it, one delightful sip at a time.”

With its irresistible mix of sweet and tangy flavour and freshness, the campaigns for Frooti capture the brand’s enduring love. As consumers across the India gear up for the mango season, Frooti stands ready to be the catalyst for moments of fun and boundless enjoyment.