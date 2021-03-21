AJIO presents OUTRYT at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi: India’s leading online fashion e-retailer – AJIO made a bold style statement at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week joint Phygital seasonless edition, March 16-21, with OUTRYT – its

newest label of love which is equal parts trendy and intuitive.

An exclusive womenswear label, focused on reassessing a new world order through the lens of fashion, the brand embodies the future of a new approach to style and personal expression – free-spirited, bold and progressive. All qualities that have defined AJIO since its inception, and now, renewed in the face of a life-changing global event.

The drive-in shoot embodied this reenergized spirit through four fashion-forward themes that brought the world of OUTRYT alive. Starting with Au Natural an ode to evolved simplicity and minimalism; Digital Culture A retro-futuristic take on basics; Artisanal Thrift A fresh spin on boho-chic; And lastly, Future Survival, where fashion takes a futuristic POV.

“Outryt mirrors the modern woman of today who likes to explore new grounds in fashion and in life. True to the AJIO DNA of bringing the best of fashion to the consumer who is spoilt for choice, Outryt is a brand which allows for discovery of exciting personal style statements and unique selfexpression.”, said Spokesperson – AJIO.

A celebration of optimism, authenticity and realism, Outryt puts the spotlight on up-to-the-minute affordable style. The new label is available at AJIO, which has become the go-to platform for fashion enthusiasts across the country and also at Reliance TRENDS stores.