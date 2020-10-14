AJIO Business launches Sambandham in a unique digital avataar with a host of special benefits for retailers

Bhubaneswar: The online trade show, curated specifically for the Dussehra and Diwali season, will enable retailers procure festive merchandise from the safety of their homes and shops

AJIO Business has today launched Sambandam, its annual mega trade show, in a unique digital format across India from October 14-16, 2020. The online shopping festival, which will close on October 16, will enable retailers procure merchandise for the upcoming festive season without venturing into busy marketplaces, which could be a health hazard given the current COVID-19 situation.

Apart from a wide variety of festive apparel and footwear, Sambandham will feature a special collection of traditional items including Lehenga Choli with embroidery highlighting mirror work; Silk Sarees of the Tusshar (Assam), Kanchipuram, Pochampalli and Mysore varieties; Kurtas with Dhothi-style bottoms; Sharwani; Kolhapuri Chappals, etc. The products will be showcased through an online catalogue comprising over one lakh styles from 1500+ brands. Retailers can negotiate and discuss factors such as design, quality and price with the sellers through video calls and messages. They will also be provided expert tips on business, trends, styles and product sourcing.

That’s not it. The event will host India’s first digital ramp show which will feature the latest apparel and footwear collection from the top 20 brands of India. Retailers will be able to pick and order their preferred apparel and footwear directly from the ramp show. Also on offer are a range of rewards and incentives for the retailers, including car, bike, TV, refrigerator, microwave oven, kitchenware, water heater, and tablet.

In addition to this, Sambandham will host a virtual business meet where retailers could interact with AJIO business heads and discuss market trends and business opportunities, apart from their shopping experience on AJIO platforms.

Sambandham is an opportunity for lakhs of retailers across India to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and grow and develop their businesses. To participate in Sambandam, retailer can log on to https://register.ajiosambandam.com/ and register for the event. After registration, retailer can avail attractive offers from top brands and earn reward points by engaging on the portal.

