Ajanta Footcare unveils its 1st flagship store in Bhubaneshwar to consolidate its presence on Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: Ajanta Footcare, the exclusive retail chain of Ajanta Shoes, a 67-year-old footwear brand having a strong presence in multi-brand outlets pan India, today launched its 1st flagship store in Ashoknagar, Bhubaneshwar. To mark this momentous occasion, the store was inaugurated by the gorgeous Odia actor Elina Samantray in the presence of Ms. Soumi Banik, the MD, Ajanta Shoes.

Spread across 800 sq.ft, the store at Ashoknagar is an embodiment of style and comfort under one roof. The store displayed an array of shoes, sandals, slippers, keeping in mind style preferences and value proposition for all. Since Ashoknagar is considered as the shoe hub, with presence of other shoe brands of Bhubaneshwar, Ajanta Footcare selected this location to render unparalleled shopping experience to its customers through this venture into Odisha market. The brand is also planning to expand its network in Odisha through its hugely successful franchise model, which requires entrepreneurs to have 500 sq.ft space.

With this 1st store in Odisha, the brand is focussing on sports and ladies’ collection that are moving faster in comparison to other categories. Bhubaneshwar being the latest sports capital in the East, the brand is emphasizing on its range of sportswear Impakto – Sports shoes within the price range of INR 699 to INR 1999, With the ongoing wedding season, the brand has Qiarra offering chic women stilettoes, slippers, back-belt and casual shoes for the bride in the price range of INR 699 to INR 1699, and Imperio presenting excellent leather formal shoes for the groom in the price range of INR 999 to INR 2999 respectively. With this amalgamation of style, comfort and quality, the latest store will not only have footwears for all but also accessories like bridal bags, vanity bags across all ranges suitable for every occasion and needs.

Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Soumi Banik, Managing Director of Ajanta Footcare, said, “We are excited to announce our entry in Bhubaneshwar with this flagship store which happens to be our 151st store in India. Ajanta Footcare having a legacy of 67 years in the business, believes in the power of innovation and trust. We always stride out to offer comfortable and stylish products to our large consumer base, keeping in mind an affordable price range and yet not compromise on the quality. We are on a sustainable path and continue to innovate and create climate neutral footwear. With this venture in Bhubaneshwar, we are also glad to share that we are on an expansion spree and planning our entry in cities like Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Angul and Bahrampur in the next couple of years. As a brand, our focus is also to go deeper in North Eastern markets in Assam in Barpetta Road and Dibrugarh soon. We welcome all our patrons to come and visit this newest store in the city and choose your favourite footwear from our wide product catalogue.”

The gorgeous Odia actor Elina Samantray was delighted during the launch and mentioned, “I am glad to be present here during this unveiling of this newest store in Ashoknagar, Bhubaneshwar by Ajanta Footcare. I have known this brand since ages due to their quality and brand promise. The range here is truly amazing and I am sure people will love it. I am excited to try out their Qiarra collection to get hold of a couple of items myself. They are very stylish and easy on the feet. You can truly get spoilt for choice here. The most unique quality of this brand is their unmatched price range. I wish Ajanta Footcare all the luck in the future and encourage more people in and around Bhubaneshwar to come and try out their collection.”