AISATS Introduces India’s First, Innovative and Sustainable Aircraft Dry Washing Solution – AeroWash

New Delhi: Air India SATS (AISATS), a leading airport services management company, is proud to introduce India’s first Robotic Dry Wash Service for aircraft exterior finish. AISATS launched this revolutionary cleaning technique – ‘AeroWash’ in collaboration with AeroTech Support Services Pvt. Ltd. a globally renowned name in implementing sustainable aviation solutions. This milestone signifies AISATS’ commitment to embracing innovative technologies and sustainable practices that contribute towards development of a sustainable aviation future.

The AeroWash system harnesses advanced robotic technology to offer mechanized and efficient exterior cleaning for aircraft. With its wireless remote control operation and lightweight, flexible brush, AeroWash ensures superior cleaning results while maintaining the utmost safety for the aircraft and operators. The comprehensive washing program guarantees time efficiency thus reducing ground time, minimum human intervention and safety of critical areas that are not covered under manual cleaning process, offers a holistic solution for maintaining aircraft cleanliness and appearance.

With the introduction of AeroWash, AISATS aims to provide significant cost savings for airlines while aligning with India’s vision of sustainability. The advanced cleaning capabilities not only contribute to reduced aerodynamic drag but also result in increased fuel savings and a decreased carbon footprint.

Commenting at the launch of the innovative solution, Mr Sanjay Gupta, CEO at AISATS, said, “We are delighted to introduce AeroWash, using dry washing solution, in collaboration with AeroTech Support Services, to the Indian aviation industry. The absence of standardized procedures and heavy reliance on manual cleaning systems have posed significant challenges in India. AeroWash will transform aircraft cleaning practices, ensuring higher efficiency and reduced resource consumption. The new addition in our service, exemplifies AISATS’ dedication to sustainability and our relentless pursuit of advanced and eco-friendly solutions in the aviation industry.”

Dr. Ashwani Khanna, AeroTech Support Services, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with AISATS a leading airport service management company to introduce a state-of-the-art technology “AeroWash” equipment; along with Dry wash Process; to the Indian aviation industry offering an innovative, efficient, and environmental friendly solution. This represents a remarkable leap forward in the way aircraft exterior cleaning will be viewed as a sustainability tool in India. By incorporating AeroWash equipment at periodic intervals as part of exterior cleaning operations, airlines can achieve significant fuel savings, lower carbon emissions, enhances brand image for the airline and improve their overall profitability. AeroWash cleans beyond naked eye visibility and leaves a polished finish which reduces skin friction drag on the aircraft”

AISATS has introduced multiple sustainable solutions to the Indian aviation sector. It recently unveiled a pioneering towable solar-powered passenger ramp bridge at Hyderabad and Delhi airports. Additionally, the company deployed EV buses at Bangalore airport, furthering its commitment to environmental sustainability.