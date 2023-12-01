Air marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra takes over as senior air staff officer, western air command, IAF

New Delhi,1st December: Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra has taken over as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) of Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force on 01 December 2023.

The Air Marshal is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force on 19 December 1987. He has served across the length and breadth of our nation having flown over 3500 Hr, primarily on Mig-21 variants and the Mig-29 aircraft.

A Category ‘Aye’ Qualified Flying Instructor, he, as a Wing Commander, commanded No. 47 Squadron, ‘The Black Archers’, of which he is now the Commodore Commandant. He was the Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Halwara from 2014 to 2017. He was also one of the founder members of the Indian Air Force’s Formation Aerobatic Team on the indigenous Kiran MK-II aircraft, the ‘Suryakirans’. He has held critical staff appointments of Director Operations, Air Assistant to the Chief of the Air Staff and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters.

He is a graduate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Centre of Defence and Strategic Studies, Canberra, Australia. Prior to taking over as Senior Air Staff Officer Western Air Command, he was the Air Officer Commanding Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Air Officer is a recipient of ‘Ati Vishist Seva Medal’ and ‘Vayu Sena Medal’ for his distinguished service to the nation. He is married to Mrs Navita Arjun Vohra and they are blessed with a son.