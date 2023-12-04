Air India Express Unveils Exclusive Navy Day Sale with Flat 50% Off for Defence and Paramilitary Personnel, Retired and Serving, and Their Dependents.

National, 3rd December 2023: Air India Express announced a special sale in the run-up to Navy Day on 4th December. Along with complimentary priority boarding offered by the airline for defence personnel all year around, defence and paramilitary personnel, retired and serving, and their dependents get a flat 50% off flights booked on 4th December 2023, on the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com, for travel from January 10, 2024, onwards. Loyalty members also earn up to 8% NeuCoins, in addition to exclusive member benefits like exclusive deals on meals, seats, baggage, change and cancellation fee waivers, and more.

Talking about the offer, Ankur Garg, CCO, Air India Express, said, “We deeply appreciate the contributions of defence personnel in safeguarding our nation’s security. In a small tribute to their commitment, Air India Express is honoured to express gratitude and connect these revered guests to their families, making this journey a special and meaningful experience. Inspired by their true spirit of service, we salute their efforts and consider it a privilege to facilitate this special journey.”

The offer is valid on domestic routes across the airline’s expansive network, which comprises 30 domestic destinations. Air India Express serves diverse destinations including the defence Command Headquarters, including the Indian Air Force Command Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi, Navy bases in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Kochi, and Army bases in Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

Air India Express had unveiled its refreshed brand identity, inviting travellers to ‘Fly as You Are’ with digitally empowered personalisation, offering a wide range of Gourmair hot meals, comfortable seating, in-flight experience hub AirFlix, and a suite of exclusive loyalty benefits. The refreshed brand identity reflects the airline’s vision to inspire new possibilities and make meaningful connections with unmatched Indian warmth.