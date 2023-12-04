BSP Senior Secondary School, Bhilai Chhattisgarh School Wins TCS Rural IT Quiz National Finals

BENGALURU, December 3, 2023: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka announced the winners of the national finals of the 24th edition of TCS Rural IT Quiz, held on November 30, 2023, as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Udit Pratap Singh from BSP Senior Secondary School, Bhilai Chhattisgarh was the winner in the national finals and Vignesh Nauso Shetye from Dr. K.B. Hedgewar Vidyamandir, Bicholim Goa was the runner up.

The Winner and Runner-up were awarded educational scholarships of Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, by TCS. The finalists also received scholarships from TCS.

This year, the quiz was open to students in classes 8 to 12 across India. The program comprised online tests, and virtual and physical quiz shows. The winners from the eight regional finals, who qualified for the national finals, included:

Harshit Raikwar : CM Rise School, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh

Garvit Swami : Swami Vivekanand Govt. Model School, Ganganagar Rajasthan

Divya Mishra : Malti Devi Memorial Public School, Kannauj Uttar Pradesh

Shivam M Thakare : St John’s High School, Wardha Maharashtra

Amrut Uppar : The Forbes Academy, Gokak Karnataka

Udit Pratap Singh : BSP Senior Secondary School, Bhilai Chhattisgarh

Panth Malav Bhai Patel : Anandalaya School, Anand Gujarat

Vignesh Nauso Shetye : Dr. K.B. Hedgewar Vidyamandir, Bicholim Goa

The finalists also received scholarships from TCS. The awards were presented by Mr. Priyank Kharge Hon’ble Minister for IT &BT, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka who was the chief guest, along with Mr. Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head, TCS Bengaluru, Dr Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka and Mr. Darshan H.V. – Director, Dept of Electronics IT, BT and MD KITS, Govt of Karnataka.

TCS has been organizing the Rural IT Quiz since the year 2000 in association with the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka. The objective is to enhance IT awareness amongst students from smaller towns and districts across India, keeping them abreast with the latest developments in the world of technology. The program has reached over 21 million students till date and is recognized by the Limca Book of Records as the first IT Quiz for rural students in India.