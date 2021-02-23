Aiming To Transform India into a Global Plumbing Hub, IPSC & FICCI to organize Plumb Skills Expo-2021

New Delhi: The Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) & Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry ( FICCI ) are jointly going to organize the Plumb Skills Expo-2021 in a virtual mode. This mega plumbing expo is scheduled from February 24th – 27th, 2021 at on a Virtual platform. Event is supported by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of Skill India Mission.

Plumb Skills Expo-2021 has been mooted to bring plumbing technicians and global industry under one roof to showcase the strength of Indian Plumbing sector, transforming India into a global plumbing hub & bolstering the Skill India mission.

Shri Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India will be inaugurating the expo with the release of show souvenir.

The theme of the expo is Atmanirbhar Bharat: Transforming India into a Global Plumbing Hub through Skilling and Employment aligned with Jal Jeevan Mission. The expo will highlight the government initiatives in consonance with the clarion call of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India such as Make in India, Vocal for Local, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Local to Global and Digital India.

India’s first & one of its kind Virtual Global Expo on Plumbing skills and expertise, Plumb Skills Expo-2021 will play a pivotal role in connecting the global buyers & sellers to identify new business opportunities, envisage the skilling landscape and capitalising on a huge workforce of plumbing technicians.

The major objectives of the Expo are to increase networking via the integrated platform for plumbing industry, ideation and value creation, international and domestic business opportunities, knowledge transfer and value addition indian manufacturers and workforce etc.

The 1st edition of PLUMB SKILLS EXPO 2021 encourages participation of stakeholders from the plumbing industry including skills and ancillary industries. Plumbing consultants, technology provider, infrastructure companies, sanitaryware, architect, builders, EPC and skilling consultants can participate in the expo.

Buyers from over 100 countries to participate from their respective home-countries to interact live with the exhibitors. The expo comprises of a dedicated Virtual Exhibition showcasing products and services of more than 100 manufacturers, sectorial webinars, pre-fixed and on spot B2B meetings between manufacturers and buyers. Over 70,000 Plumbing technicians / plumbers would be attending the event.

Shri Uday Shankar, President, FICCI, Shri Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI, Dr. R K Somany, Chairman, IPSC & CMD, HSIL Ltd, Shri Vinay Gupta, Vice Chairman, IPSC & CMD, Bathline India Pvt. Ltd., Shri N Rajeev, Director, IPSC & MD, ESPA Water Systems Pvt Ltd, Dubai, UAE, Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC & Maj. Gen. TK Chadha, COO, IPSC will be gracing the event with their esteemed presence on the day of inauguration.