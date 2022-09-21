AIIMS Bhubaneswar performs First Successful Kidney Transplantation

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar has added another feather in its successful journey of its first decade. The National institute (AIIMS Bhubaneswar) has successfully conducted its first case of Live-Related Kidney Transplantation on the 30th August, 2022. The donor- recipient duo of father-son are doing fine, and the transplanted kidney is functioning well with a good urine output and normal blood creatinine levels. The kidney donor underwent a laparoscopic donor nephrectomy and was discharged on post-operative third day. The recipient has also been discharged.

Congratulating the team behind the effort AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas said that with increasing numbers of Diabetes, Hypertension and other kidney diseases, there is a huge burden of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the society and a large unmet need for organ transplantation services in Eastern India. The financial burden of transplantation services in private hospitals runs into tens of lakhs and starting affordable organ transplantation services in the form of kidney transplantation will bring a big relief to the common populace of Odisha and neighboring states, added Dr. Biswas.

Dr. Biswas further stressed that AIIMS Bhubaneswar is working towards developing Liver and Bone Marrow Transplantation services in the near future.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar President Prof (Dr) Subrat Acharya has also congratulated the team for starting Kidney transplantation in the national institute. Medical Superintendent Dr. S N Mohanty congratulating the team wished many more successful transplantations at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The Nephrology team was headed by Dr. Sandip Panda and the surgical team was headed by Head of Urology Dr. Prasant Nayak. Dr. Manoj Das, Dr. Swarnendu Mandal and Dr. Sambit Tripathy were also part of the team performing first Kidney transplantation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. In an example of inter-Institutional collaboration, PGIMER Chandigarh had deputed Prof Deepesh Benjamin Kenwar from the Department of Renal Transplantation to mentor the starting of the kidney transplantation services at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The Anesthesia team headed by Prof. Satyajeet Mishra was comprised of Dr. Bhaskar Rao and Dr. Saumya Sarkar. The team was supported ably by the services of the Transplant Coordinator Niranjan Parmanik and the OT and the Transplant ICU staff.

The Director also acknowledged the efforts of the administrative team of AIIMS Bhubaneswar in supporting and facilitating such a noble initiative. A lot of patients have registered for live-related kidney transplantation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and ED Dr. Ashutosh Biswas has wished the team all success for the future.