AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrates “Forensic Medicine Day”

Bhubaneswar : Forensic Medicine plays a crucial role for disbursement of Justice in various important cases, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty. In a special programme organised by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology to commemorate “Forensic Medicine Day” Dr. Mohanty inaugurated the academic function and encouraged the budding police surgeons, sharing his experience and wisdom. It may be noted here that Dr. S.N Mohanty is also a forensic expert of repute with vast experience in the field.

Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty presided over the academic activities such as Post Graduate Quiz competition, Post Graduate seminar presentation. In his welcome speech Dr. M.K Mohanty congratulated the trainee students for their interest in the field of Forensic Medicine and asked the young minds to uplift the ethos of fraternity; honesty, truth and integrity which are the basic essence of the field of Forensic.

The celebration was wrapped up with prize distribution to the winner of the PostGraduate Quiz competition and vote of thanks by Dr Sudipta Ranjan Singh, Additional Professor of Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

It may be noted that on 12t May, 1972, “Indian Academy of Forensic Medicine” (IAFM) was born with a vision to establish a unique identity of the subject. IAFM is the largest conglomeration of experts in this field in India.