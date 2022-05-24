CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends his blessings and incentives to brilliant players

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave incentives to the emerging stars at CM’s residence. Shri Priyanshu Rajawat, Sushri Gauranshi Sharma and Shri Dhananjay Dubey received Rs. 10 lakhs and Rs. 25-25 lakhs respectively. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Shrimati Yashodhara Raje Scindia was present as well.

Shri Priyanshu Rajawat of Dhar recently represented India for Thomas Cup in Badminton and winning it. This win was recorded on May 15 when India re-wrote history by defeating 14 year champion Indonesia. CM Shri Chouhan told Priyanshu to strive forward you have our wholehearted support.

Sushri Gauranshi Sharma (Bhopal) grabbed a gold medal in Badminton in a team event at Deaf Olympics, Brazil. Shri Dhananjay Dubey seized a bronze medal in tennis at Deaf Olympics, Turkey. CM Shri Chouhan greeted and extended his blessings to both the players.

CM Shri Chouhan told all the players to keep going and reach for maximum success. “My Warm Wishes are always there for you”. Principle Secretary Public relations Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh and Director(Sports) Shri Ravi Gupta were present on the occasion.