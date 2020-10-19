AICC appointed District Congress Committee presidents of the 33 organisational districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of the 33 organisational districts in State. As per list, Biswajit Das has been appointed as the president of Bhubaneswar DCC and Manas Choudhury as Cuttack DCC head.

Similarly Sanjiv Giri and Natabar Barik have been appointed as the party presidents of Baleswar and Jagatsinghpur districts, respectively, ahead of upcoming bye-elections to the Baleswar Sadar and Tirtol Assembly seats.Other district presidents are: Biplab Jena (Angul), Dillip Kumar Behera (Balangir), Nihar Mahananda (Bargarh), Subrat Das (Bhadrak), Naba Kishore Mistra (Boudh), Giribara Behera (Cuttack city), Uma Sankar Sahoo (Deogarh), Saroj Patnaik (Dhenkanal), Ramesh Chandra Jena (Ganjam), Dasarathi Gamango (Gajapati), Manoj Kumar Rout (Jajpur), Bharat Avasti (Jharsuguda), Bharat Bhushan Bemal (Kalahandi), Anam Nayak (Kandhamal), Anshuman Mohanty (Kendrapada), Biplab Mishra (Keonjhar), Suresh Kumar Routray (Khordha), Minakshi Bahinipati (Koraput), Hemant Das (Mayurbhanj), Gobinda Patra (Malkangiri), Manoranjan Tripathy (Nabarangpur), Ranajeet Das (Nayagarh), Ghasiram Majhi (Nuapada), Ajit Mangaraj Puri, George Tirkey (Rourkela), Durga Prasad Panda (Rayagada), Aswini Guru (Sambalpur), Gouri Syam Panda (Subarnapur) and Benu Madhab Tripathy (Sundargarh).

