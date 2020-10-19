India report 55,722 new Covid cases, 579 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Monday recorded as many as 55,722 new infections while 579 people succumbed due to deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The COVID-19 tally has crossed 75 lakh-mark while death toll breached 1-lakh mark. India’s recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved past the 66 lakh-mark on Monday. Also, for the third consecutive day, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 8 lakh in 1.5 months.

As of Monday morning, the total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 7,550,273 while the death toll climbs to 1,14,610. Of these 7,72,055 are active cases while 66,63,608 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry.

