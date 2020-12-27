After long 9 months, Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar reopens

Bhubaneswar: After long 9 months, Lingaraj Temple reopens. Servitors & their family members are allowed to enter the shrine to offer prayers to the deity till December 31. All devotees irrespective of their places of stay will be allowed in the shrine from January 6.

The temple will remain closed for January 1 and 2, and reopen for the devotees from the across the State from January 6.

The entry of devotees inside the temple, which had continued on a regular basis since a long time, was prohibited during the pandemic owing to the risk of the transmission.

The administration has kept in place SOP to allow darshan for servitors & their family members in the first phase.

Related

comments