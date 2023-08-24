After Chandrayaan 3’s success, ISRO Chairman hopeful with Aditya L1

After the successful soft landing of Vikram lander and roll down of Pragyan Rover, the Indian Space Research organisation ISRO is already working on several future missions. Chairman ISRO S Somnath has informed that work is already going on for the launch of Aditya L1, which is the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun-Earth system. The satellite will be placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point for continuous viewing of the Sun. ISRO is also ready with XPoSat which is again India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study the dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions.



The Chairman further said that India is also discussing missions to explore planetary objects such as Venus. Another mission is the joint development of NISAR with NASA. It is a Low Earth Orbit observatory to map the entire globe in 12 days and collect data on ice mass, vegetation biomass and landslides. Somnath also said that unmanned space mission and manned space mission Gaganyaan are also progressing very well.





Source: AIR