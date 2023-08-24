69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt shares her elated thoughts on X

Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ brings the actor the Best Actress Award at 69th National Film Award.



Her elated thoughts on X read,”To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least to my audience..This national award is yours..because without you all none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am so grateful..I do not take moments like these lightly..I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..,”