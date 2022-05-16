After a span of one year Fire park by Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy to reopen on May 21

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, Odisha Fire Services DG Santosh Kumar Upadhyay today visited the Fire park by Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA)and reviewed the preparedness for the opening of the park from May 21 .

According to sources, as many as 10 events with special team of Odisha Fire Service have been deployed in park to sensitize and create public awareness on fire safety measures and disaster Mitigation .

Notably, the park remained closed since May 2021 in view of Covid-19 pandemic, while, the park started functioning from January, 2021 with a view to educate and create fire safety awareness among the general public and student community in particular.