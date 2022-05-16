MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan plants Neem and Banyan saplings

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today along with the members of D.K. Cottage Jan-Kalyan Samiti, Bawadiya Kalan planted Banyan and Neem saplings. Committee members Dr. Tarun Singh Chauhan, Rakesh Dubey, Umesh Thakur told that the committee is making efforts to stop the use of single use plastic and polythene. People are motivated in the area for cleanliness through wall-writings. Sanitation workers and domestic workers have been made aware about the disposal of waste.

The banyan planted today is also called Vat Vriksh, Bargad or Bar . Apart from having religious importance of banyan, according to Ayurveda, it also helps cure many diseases. Neem is known as the supreme medicine rich in antibiotic elements.