PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Mahaprinirvana Stupa at Kushinagar

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, offered prayers at the Mahaprinirvana Stupa at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima today. Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited Lumbini, Nepal, the birthplace of Lord Buddha and offered prayers at Maya Devi Temple. He, along with Prime Minister of Nepal Rt. Hon’ble Sher Bahadur Deuba, performed the shilanyaas ceremony for construction of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone. Shri Modi also attended the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebrations at International Convention Center and Meditation Hall at Lumbini along with the Prime Minister of Nepal.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister also informed that the government is making numerous efforts to boost infrastructure in Kushinagar.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“Prayed at the Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar. Our Government is making numerous efforts to boost infrastructure in Kushinagar so that more tourists and pilgrims can come here.”