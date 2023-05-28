ADVIKA groups Celebrated “World Menstrual Hygiene Day, 2023”

Bhubaneswar: Adolescents through the ‘teen clubs’ and ‘ADVIKA groups’ have taken initiative to fight stigma and social taboos related to the menstrual of teens in Rangeilunda block and Berhampur city. On this occasion theses adolescents also celebrating the day involving the school adolescents in Mantridi,Chakarad, Kotharasningi , Satakutuni ,Radha, Golanthara, Badakushasthali Gram Panchayats of Rangeilunda block and Raghupati Nagar, Jgabandhuhuda street in Berhampur. They have started a campaign among the adolescent and youth in their locality to sensitise on issues related to the menstrual hygiene, related stigma, and also fighting for access to menstrual products, sanitation infrastructure, public services, status of women and girls in society and gender disparity. They also organized meeting with ADVIKA groups in different village of Rangeilunda block and slums in Berhampur to sensitize the adolescents on menstrual hygiene practices.

The volunteers of Youth for Social Developments are creating awareness among the adolescents and community on menstruation hygiene, health and right age at marriage, identify school and college dropout, provision skill development basically emphasis on employability and life skill and promote gender equality through these adolescents collectives/teen clubs. They already have a roadmap to sensitise girls in 32 Gram Panchayats of Rangeilunda Block and slums in Berhampur city on menstrual hygiene, fight social stigma and taboos, access to sanitation infrastructure and products, and provide them life skills, making them go back to schools and college and link to develop their skill for livelihood and develop leadership skills and above all for gender parity society. They also engaged with the ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi Workers in these localities to improve service delivery to the adolescents.

To break the silence, raise awareness and change negative social norms surrounding MHM around the world and to engage decision-makers at global, national and local levels to increase the political priority for MHM and catalyze action, the world today celebrating “World Menstrual Hygiene Day”. Smruti Kumari , Gitanjali Panigrahi, Mamali Panda , Sudeep Chakrabarti and Biplab Behera took actively participation and facilitate volunteers.