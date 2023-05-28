The new building of Parliament is going to fill all of us with pride and hope: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that New Building of Parliament is going to fill all of us with pride and hope. Shri Modi dedicated the New Parliament Building to the Nation by physically unveiling the plaque. On this occasion, the Prime Minister tweeted and said that;

“आज का दिन हम सभी देशवासियों के लिए अविस्मरणीय है। संसद का नया भवन हम सभी को गर्व और उम्मीदों से भर देने वाला है। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि यह दिव्य और भव्य इमारत जन-जन के सशक्तिकरण के साथ ही, राष्ट्र की समृद्धि और सामर्थ्य को नई गति और शक्ति प्रदान करेगी।”

“As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress.”

In his first address from New Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called New Sansad, a new tryst with new destiny.He said that when India moves forward, the world moves forward. He remarked that the new building of the Parliament will call for the development of the world along with the development of India. Addressing the Nation in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building, Mr. Modi stressed that this is not just a building. It is a reflection of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. He said this is the temple of our democracy giving the message of India’s determination to the world. Mr. Modi emphasised that today, every Indian is full of pride seeing the new Parliament House.

The Prime Minister said, our democracy is our inspiration and our constitution is our resolve. The best representative of this inspiration and resolution, is our Parliament. Highlighting the importance of Sengol, Mr. Modi said that whenever proceedings begin in this Parliament House, Sengol will continue to inspire us.

Mr. Modi said that India started its new journey after losing a lot during the slavery period. He said the journey has entered the golden age of freedom after going through many ups and downs and overcoming many challenges.

On the occasion, Mr Modi launched a 75 rupees denomination coin and stamp on the historic occasion. He arrived in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building as Members of Parliament this afternoon with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other Ministers. The ceremony began with the recital of the National Anthem by all members of the Parliament, Chief Ministers of different States and other dignitaries. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh read the messages of President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the new Parliament.

In his address, Mr. Harivansh said that this day is an important milestone as it will prove to be a source of inspiration in the Amrit Kaal. He said, It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of PM Modi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also addressed the gathering.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation. He arrived at the newly constructed Parliament building around 7:20 in the morning and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. The Prime Minister installed the Sengol (Sceptre) with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the New Parliament House.

After performing Havan and placing Sengol in the New Parliament, Mr. Modi unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the New Parliament Building. After that, Mr. Modi felicitated people who were involved in the construction of the New Parliament House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Cabinet Ministers also attended the Sarv Dharm (all-faith) prayer.

The new building of Parliament symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament on the 10th of December 2020.