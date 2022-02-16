Advanced Sports Rehabilitation & Fitness Centre at AMRI Hospitals in association with Sports Science India (SSI)

Bhubaneswar: AMRI Hospitals in association with Sports Science India (SSI) had started the advanced sports rehabilitation & fitness centre at AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar. The Centre is dedicated to deal with the sports medicine, sports physiotherapy, sports surgery, Exercise physiology, personnel training, sports psychology, sports wellness & recovery. The Team comprises Sports Medicine specialist, Sports surgeons, Sports physiotherapists, Sports psychology and Sports nutrition specialist.

SSI is the first Sports Medicine Centre of Odisha and Eastern India conceived by Dr. Sarthak Patnaik, Arthroscopic & Sports Surgeon who has been working with various sports disciples for the last 6 years and has earned many laurels for his National and International sports event participation.

“The team has been presently serving the Indian Ice hockey team, India U -16/19 football team, Odisha Football Academy, Ranji Cricket team, SAI badminton & table tennis academy, Naval Tata hockey Academy, Tennis clubs, Weight lifting Associations of BBSR and Puri, Wrestler association, railway players and many more local clubs of various disciples.” Said Sports medicine Expert Dr. Sarthak Patnaik, Sr. Consultant, Arthroscopic & Sports Surgeon, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar . Dr. Patnaik has been in the service for the last 6 years and has treated many professional sports players both National and International representing India including Common wealth Gold Medalist Mr. Ravi Kumar and Olympic Gold Medalist winner Mr. Neeraj Chopra.

Don’t let sports injuries put an early end to your season. Ms. Nilanjana Mukherjee, VP & Unit Head, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar said, “AMRI-SSI offers the latest in sports injury treatment, including treatments that don’t involve medication or surgery (integrative medicine). Every pathology or injury doesn’t require a surgery. Many are treated conservatively by proper medication and rehabilitation.” “If you do need surgery, we use the smallest necessary incision (Key Hole surgery) to help you recover quickly. And our performance programs build sport-specific skills that may help you avoid injuries in the first place. AMRI-SSI guides and helps you to be fit for your prolong career.” mentioned Dr. Sidharth Mishra, Medical Superintendent, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar.

Sports Medicine bridges the gap between science and practice in the promotion of exercise and health, and in the scientific assessment, study and understanding of sports performance. Regular features include: sports injury prevention and treatment; exercise for health; drugs in sport and recommendations for training and nutrition.

Sports Physiotherapy is a specialty within physiotherapy which is dedicated to the assessment and treatment of injuries related to sports and exercise at all levels and ages. Whether the sport is running the marathons, playing football for clubs, IPL or climbing Everest, each injury has to be considered in the context of the demands of the activity. As well as getting athletes out of pain and back to full function, sports physiotherapists are also focused on the performance and development of the individual. A proper through fitness motor screening assessment is done for all individuals followed by a tailor made prehab / rehab protocol is issued.

AMRI-SSI dreams to serve the players (both professional & recreation) professionally and help them to continue their career without a pause as our motto is “Prevent Injury, Prolong Career”.

