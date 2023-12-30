Adapt to evolving needs & deal every challenge with innovation, integrity & commitment for the nation’s development: Raksha Mantri to 2023 batch Indian Defence Estates Service officers

New Delhi,30th December: Ten officer trainees of Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) 2023 batch called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on December 29, 2023. Interacting with the officers, Shri Rajnath Singh underscored the critical role of young civil servants in shaping the new & emerging India. He exhorted the future land administrators to continuously hone their skills and adapt to the evolving needs of the modern era.

The Raksha Mantri emphasised that impeccable integrity in all walks of life is the most important prerequisite for the officers, highlighting its positive impact on streamlining service delivery to the people. There should not be any blot on the career of any civil servant, he said.

Stressing the importance of lifelong learning, Shri Rajnath Singh urged the officer trainees to keep refining their knowledge and competencies. He encouraged them to approach every challenge with innovation, integrity and unwavering commitment for the development of the Nation. He also endorsed the virtue of ‘teamwork’ in the success of public servants. He called upon the budding officers to infuse confidence, motivation and energy in their team and lead by example.

The Raksha Mantri urged the officers to be humble and respectful to the people and said that ‘public relation’ is an important virtue. He said one should keep the ego at bay while dealing with the matters of public administration. He extended his best wishes to the trainee officers in their future walks of life.