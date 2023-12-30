“Haryana has set an example of how Centre & State Govt can work as Double Engine to achieve unprecedented feat of connecting all rural households with water connections”: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi,30th December: Today, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, and Jal Shakti, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, conducted a comprehensive review of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) progress in Raghunathpura and Chanduwas villages, Rewari District, Haryana.

Throughout the day, Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar engaged with authorities overseeing the District Water and Sanitation Mission, interacted with members of the Village Water & Sanitation Committee, and visited the homes of several residents. The minister emphasized the significant success of JJM in Haryana, particularly in model villages like Raghunathpura and Chanduwas, which achieved the milestone of 100% water connectivity to all households.

Highlighting the impactful collaboration between the Centre and State Governments, Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed how this collaboration had transformed lives. He commended the people and authorities of Haryana for setting an example of effective governance, showcasing how the Centre and State can work together as a Double Engine for the betterment of the community.

The Minister during his interactions said that, “ PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Har Ghar Jal is deeply impacting the lives of Indians. It was wonderful to meet with people of the villages Raghunathpur & Chanduwas in Rewari today and know about their transformation story. For 7 decades, women in these villages endured the drudgery of trekking miles to fetch water for their household needs, standing in long queues for hours every day for a mere drop of water. With Haryana achieving its targets in 2022, this longstanding hardship came to an end in just 3 years. Women now spend more time with their families as they get clean drinking water of prescribed quality. Haryana has set an example of how the Centre and State Govt can work as Double Engine to achieve the unprecedented feat of connecting all rural households with water in just 3 years, something that couldn’t be achieved over decades.”

The Minister also inspected the water works management system in the villages, which efficiently facilitates water supply. Several women from these villages thanked the Narendra Modi Government for solving the persistent water problem that plagued their communities for decades.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, operating with speed and scale, has increased rural tap connection coverage from 3.23 Crore households in August 2019 to an impressive 13 crore in just four years. The relentless efforts of the Union and State governments have also resulted in ensuring tap water supply in 88.73% of schools and 84.69% of Anganwadi centers nationwide.

Embodying the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas, the Jal Jeevan Mission is advancing towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, providing safe and affordable water to all, by delivering safe water through taps to households, schools, anganwadis, and other public institutions in rural areas.