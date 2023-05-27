Adani Foundation organises Summer Camp

Dhamra : The Adani Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Adani Group of companies, organized a month-long summer camp as part of its flagship project, Utthan, in over 40 schools in the Adani Dhamra Port vicinity. Due to the frequent occurrence of heat waves in the state, the Government of Odisha announced an early summer vacation for this academic year, starting on April 21, with schools scheduled to reopen on June 18, resulting in a 59-day-long holiday.

Under the supervision of teachers, our dedicated Utthan Sahayaks are conducting various community-level events mainly focusing on arithmetic and literacy to keep children engaged during this extended summer break. This year, more than 2,500 students were involved in the summer camp organized by our Utthan Sahayaks. A diverse range of activities, including art and craft, language skills, and sports, are being offered to ensure that your child remains occupied and stimulated.

Additionally, one of the primary objectives of this year’s summer camp is to integrate students who are lagging behind in their academics and enhance parental involvement, particularly that of mothers, in their child’s education. In accordance with this goal, the project has been consistently focusing on mothers by creating a mother’s group throughout the year during monthly parent meetings.

The Utthan project in 03 educational clusters of Chandbali block and has impacted lives of more than 7000 students since 2019.

—