Adani Dhamra port organizes Inter School Cricket Tournament 

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port has been organizing different sports initiatives in its port periphery villages in order to promote the sportsman spirit of local youth. Taking the initiative forward, the foundation has organized the 2 day long “2nd Inter- School Cricket Tournament” in its Rail Corridor at Ramanarayan High School, Dolasahi playground of Dolasahi Panchayat on 15th and 16th February 2023. 12 schools from Adani Dhamra Port Rail Corridor participated in the Tournament. Ramanarayan High School had hosted this tournament.

The tournament was inaugurated by Sukumar Sahoo, Headmaster-Ramanarayan School, Dolasahi, Mr. Girija Raman Jena, CRS High School, Tihidi, Manoj Kumar Nayak-President, School Committee, Ramanarayan High School, Dolasahi, Mr. Chandrakanta Sukla, CRC, Charampa, Kishore Chandra Barik, Headmaster Anchalika Sahajog High School, Achak and Teachers of all High Schools of above 12 schools and Adani Foundation CSR Team.

In the final, Ramanarayan School, Dolasahi, winning the touch decided to bat and scored 149 run. In return, Anchalika Sahajog High School – Tihidi could score 64 runs in 10 overs. As a result, Ramanarayan School, Dolasahi won the match with 85 runs and became the champion of the tournament. Mr. BIdya Bhusan Biswal of Ramanarayan High School, Dolasahi was awarded as the player of the tournament and Mr. Alok Jena of Ramanarayan School was awarded as the Man of the match.

After the final match the winning & runners’ team, Man of the match and Man of the tournament were felicitated by Mr. Manoj Kumar Nayak, President, School Committee, Ramanarayan School with Trophy and Cash Prize. The match was successfully completed with the august presence and support of all PET teachers, Headmasters of the participating schools.