Tata Motors ends introductory pricing for Tiago.ev

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer and the pioneer of the EV revolution in India, today announced the new price of the Tiago.ev, bringing to an end the launch pricing offered to its first 20,000 customers. The Tiago.ev now starts at INR 8.69 Lakh (All India – Ex-showroom). This price increase of INR 20,000 across all the variants has been kept to a minimum, so that the Tiago.ev remains an attractive proposition for new customers looking to buy an Exciting, Effortless and Eco-friendly premium hatchback.

Price chart

Battery Pack Charger Option Variant Introductory Price (in INR, All India – Ex-showroom) New Price (in INR, All India – Ex-showroom) 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE 8.49 Lakh 8.69 Lakh XT 9.09 Lakh 9.29 Lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT 9.99 Lakh 10.19 Lakh XZ+ 10.79 Lakh 10.99 Lakh XZ+ Tech LUX 11.29 Lakh 11.49 Lakh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ 11.29 Lakh 11.49 Lakh XZ+ Tech LUX 11.79 Lakh 11.99 Lakh

Commenting on this exciting news, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago.ev is a special product as it is making electric mobility accessible and mainstream. It has received a phenomenal response from customers making it the ‘Fastest Booked EV’ in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month.

“It is now time for us to move to the next leg of this journey. To continue extending the fervour of this exciting product to more customers without any compromise, we are happy to announce the starting price of the Tiago.ev range at INR 8.69 Lakh, a nominal INR 20,000 hike from the proposed introductory price – committing to our promise of democratising the EV market and keeping the product accessible to all by retaining the starting price below 10 lakhs.”

The Tiago.ev is the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, which are usually available in more premium cars. It comes with two options of battery packs and four different charging solutions, enabling customers to choose the combination that best serves their mobility needs. With its thrilling, yet easy to drive experience amidst a luxurious ambience, the Tiago.ev is on its way to become the favourite electric hatchback of every family member. To know more about the Tiago.ev, customers can visit Tiagoev.tatamotors.com or visit nearest dealership.