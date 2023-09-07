Adani Dhamra Port Observes Teachers Day; 6 Retired Teachers felicitated with ‘Guru Samman’ Award

Dhamra: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and 2nd President of Independent India, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born on this day in 5th September 1888. Since 1962 – the year Dr. Radhakrishnan became President of India – Teachers’ Day celebrated every year in India on 5th September to commemorate his birthday by paying tribute to its teachers on this day.

As the part of its tribute, the Teachers’ Day was celebrated by Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Dhamra Port Company Limited among the teachers and students of 46 Utthan Centres, Adani DAV Public School and felicitating 6 retired teachers of Bhadrak District with “Guru Samman” award who have sacrificed their life in shaping the lives and future of students of Bhadrak district and Odisha.

The “Guru Samman ” event was organised at Tisalpur Upper Primary School, Asura, Rahanja, Bhadrak. In the event, The president awardee Shrimati Sakuntala Nayak of Bhadrak, The State awardee Shrimati Gitarani Aich of Bhadrak, The State awardee Shri Girija Raman Jena of Tihidi, Shri Pranakrushna Ojha of Kaithkhola, Shri. Siba Sankar Jena of Dosinga, and Shri. Sukumar Jana of Karanpalli were felicitated with the august hand of Shri. Dipak Kumar Parhi, the Additional District Education Officer in presence of the CRCC, Shri Bijay Kumar Sukla, Headmistress Tisalpur U P School, Smt. Jhuranbala Khuntia, all teachers and staff of the school and members of Adani Foundation, Dhamra Port.

The auspicious day was also celebrated in all 46 Utthan Centres running in government schools in the immediate periphery of the Dhamra Port, where all the students paid their homage to the teachers with cultural activities, prayers and took the blessings from their teachers for a prosperous and brighter future.