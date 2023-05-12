Adani DAV Public School observes World Red Cross Day

Dhamra : World Red Cross Day was observed by the Junior Red Cross Wing with delight in Adani Dav Public School. A floral tribute was done to respect Henry Dunant for his noble service towards mankind. Mr. Aruna Kumar Lenka shared his views about the aims and objectives of the day. One awareness programme regarding heat wave, traffic rules, ecological balance, blood donation and health & hygiene was done by the teachers and students of Adani Dav Public School through Nukud Natak at Red Cross Bhawan in Karanpalli which was appreciated by all villagers and other onlookers. Mrs Krishnapriya Sarangi, Principal, Adani DAV Public School, Kuamara, Mr Ashok Mallik, Headmaster, Nodal School, Bijayapatana, Mr Satyaranjan Mishra, CSR Head, Adani Foundation, Mr Upendra Das, Member of Panchayat Samiti, Karanpalli, Mr Chinmaya Das and Mr Subhash Chandra Mohanty, Representatives of Sarapancha, Karanpalli were present in the programme. Mrs. Krishnapriya Sarangi, the Principal of Adani DAV Public School delivered her speech and motivated all stakeholders to work for the welfare of the society. The Programme was coordinated well by Mr Arun Kumar Lenka and Ms. Gayatri Mohapatra offered the vote of thanks.