Adani DAV public school observes Parakrama Divas

Dhamra : The 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has been observed as Parakrama Divas at Adani DAV Public school through online and offline. Along with this, the 214th birth anniversary of another freedom fighter of Odisha Vira Surendra Sai was also celebrated. Adani School Principal KrishnaPriya Sarangi and other teachers paid tribute to both the eminent freedom fighters. Teacher Munmun Ranideep welcomed the guests. On this occasion, teacher Jasowant Sahu, Priyadarshini Prusty, Geetanjali Kumari focused on the life history and the dedication of Netaji and Vir Surendra Sai towards nation. Students recited the poem on these two great freedom fighters. Apart from this a fancy dress competition and small documentary film was screened on the life of these fighters. Principal KrishnaPriya Sarangi recounted the sacrifices of these fighters and also advised the students to follow in the footsteps of these revolutionaries. Teacher Ritu Chouhan and Sarojini Tripathy co-ordinated the program and Priyanka Priyadarshini, Vibekananda Sahu, Tirtha Chandan Pradhan co-ordinated online. Teacher Mamata Pattayat gave the vote of thanks.

