TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd integrates digital payment modes to improve the customer experience for online payments

Balasore : As new COVID-19 cases continue to emerge in the country, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha Government for power distribution in Northern Odisha, has adopted several digital payment methods to encourage practice of social distancing by avoiding physical contact.

The digital payment methods aim to provide safe and convenient services to their customers during pandemic. It also serves as a way to reduce social contact and counter any concern of the corona virus spreading via currency notes.

TPNODL has partnered with various payment gateways such as PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Mobikwik, Airtel Money, WhatsApp Payment and QR Code. The customers can also make their payments through NEFT / RTGS / IMPS/SMS linked payment through Axis Bank. The customers using digital modes will also receive 2% discount on their bill. They can also make direct payment through the company’s website – www.tpnodl.com. TPNODL customers will also be benefitted of all updates through WhatsApp as well as SMS about bill generation and payment acknowledgement. Customers have to register their mobile no. and email id through our website and Mobile app. TPNODL has also initiated the Self Meter reading upload by consumers for getting the their electricity bill and subsequently payment through various payment options.

Mr Bhaskar Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, said, “A majority of our initiatives are driven towards customer convenience. This service is rolled out as part of our digital transformation effort along with ensuring safety of our customers. The digital payment avenues are a step further that will also ensure contactless service delivery which is essential during pandemic times. I would urge more people to avail as many benefits of such facilities and ensure their safety”

Along with e-billing and payments, TPNDOL has ensured that grievances of customers are resolved at the earliest. TPNODL has a dedicated toll-free call center facility wherein consumers can reach out 24×7 on 1912 / 1800-345-6718from their phone to speak to a call center executive and register their complaints. Subsequently, it will be resolved and intimated to the consumers.

In addition, watch out TPNODLs social media handles – Facebook and Twitter and avail benefits of new offers, services and updates.

Related