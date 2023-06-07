ADANI DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL GOT ‘PRAKRUTI MITRA AWARD’

Dhamra : Centre for Environmental Studies (CES), an organization under Department of Forests, Environment and Climate Change, Government of Odisha organized the State level World Environment Day at the State Convention Center of Lokaseba Bhavan, Bhubaneswar on 05.06.2023. The Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha joined as the Chief Guest and inaugurated the programme through Video Conference. Mr Pradeep Kumar Amat, Minister of Forests, Environment and Climate Change joined as the Guest of Honour in the programme. Mr. Satyabrat Sahu, IAS, the Principal Secretary, Mr Debidutta Biswal, IFS, the Head of State Forest Force, Sidhant Das, IFS, Conservator of Forest and Dr. K Murugesan, IFS, Coordinator & Head of Forest Biodiversity Division, Odisha were prominently present in the programme. Mrs. Krishnapriya Sarangi, the Principal of the school received a certificate along with amount of Rs. 20,000.00 as incentive from Mr Pradeep Kumar Amat, Minister of Forests, Environment and Climate Change for promoting environmental education, awareness, training & research, disseminating environment information and contributing towards sustainable development in the community.