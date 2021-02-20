Actress Rumana Molla Talks About Her Movie ‘Bawri Chhori’

By Roy



Bollywood actress Rumana Molla who was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ alongside Urvashi Rautela on Zee5, avidly talks about her upcoming film ‘Bawri Chhori’. Talking about her experience, she says, “I had an amazing time working on this film and got to learn a lot from it. I learned to let go, to do my homework but also not to be rigid and come with a specific idea of what I want to do. There needs to be rooM for the co-actors to do their part and one should be comfortable just reacting to the other person. Bawri chhori is entertaining, it’s fun and it’s sweet. I think people can expect a pleasant feel good film that has some very unique moments.



She further mentions about her character in the movie, “I see my character as a sort of catalyst. She is alone, she has nothing and nobody and has no support system in her life but she never seeks it. She’s resilient and unassuming about it. She leads by example. I found her beautiful because despite having nothing, she is incredibly giving.”



Although, cinema halls are gradually reopening nationwide post Covid lockdown, the ‘new-normal’ is certainly giving a different experience to the audience. On this Rumana opines, “I think things are still very uncertain and it’s extremely difficult to gauge how things will progress. But I am extremely happy to see that movies are releasing on the big screen and I am certain that things will get back to “normal”, it’s just a matter of time.”



She also believes that the entertainment industry has headed towards a healthy co-existence. ” There is a much needed boom with opportunities for new talent, new voices and I think it will push people to focus on quality and better content.”