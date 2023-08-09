Actor Ranveer Singh to feature as lead in Don 3

Don 3’s title has been announced along with a new actor. The Farhan Akhtar directorial will see Ranveer Singh take on the role after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The announcement video introduces the character.



The title announcement clip opens with a hooded figure sitting in a chair. We hear a voice-over that’s all about making a comeback. We then see Ranveer Singh take off his hood, load and fire a gun. After a lot of teasing, the actor’s face is revealed.