Actor, Director Chittaranjan Tripathy From Odisha Becomes NSD Director

Chittaranjan Tripathy, a renowned actor-filmmaker from Odisha, has been appointed as the director of the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi. He is the first Odia to hold this prestigious position and completed his diploma in acting at NSD in 1996, where he was a batchmate of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Tripathy is known for his work in Odia cinema, including his directorial debut ‘Dhauli Express’ in 2007, and gained popularity for his role in the Netflix series ‘Sacred Games.’ An official announcement about his appointment is expected today.