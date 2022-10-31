Activities of Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under special campaign 2.0

New Delhi : During the Special Campaign 2.0, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has undertaken overall cleanliness activities in all subordinate/attached offices, autonomous bodies and all field units in all states (including north-eastern state) of India. The various activities covered are cleaning up exercises both within and outsides office premises, removal of scrap, disposal of all old and redundant files, cleaning of bushes in the outfields, planting of trees and plants within the office premises.

The successful implementation of Special Campaign has resulted in substantial reduction of pending matters and resulted in efficient management of space in the Department and its subordinate/attached offices.

Agriculture Minister and Secretary, DA&FW have taken review of the progress made and give their valuable suggestions during the Special Campaign. Secretary, DA&FW also had video conference with all nodal officers of subordinate/attached offices, PSU and autonomous bodies under the administrative control of this Department.

Achievements of DA&FW:

During the preparatory phase, 105 Swachhata Campaign Sites were identified against which cleanliness activities have been conducted at 291 sites. Against the target of 38,249 physical files identified for review and weeding under Record Management, 73,995 physical files have been reviewed and 47,286 physical files have been weeded out. 405 e-files have also been closed.

As on 1st October 2022, 370 Public Grievances were pending in DA&FW and lots of new PGs were also received from 2nd to 31st October, 2022 and total numbers of 1,439 Public Grievances have been disposed off during the Special Campaign 2.0. Apart from that, 19 Reference from MPs, 5 Parliamentary Assurances, 3 State Government References and 2 PMO References have been disposed off.

Revenue of Rs. 5,16,240/- has been generated by disposing scrap material and obsolete furniture and machinery etc. An additional workable area of 19,652 Sq ft has been freed after the disposal of these scraps material.

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Krishi Bhawan

Directorate of Cotton Development, Nagpur