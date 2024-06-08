A Two-Week 4th Mid-Career Training Programme for Civil Servants of Gambia completed successfully in New Delhi

A Two-week 4th Mid-Career Training Programme for mid-level Civil Servants of Gambia in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India completed successfully on 7th June 2024 in New Delhi. The program was attended by 30 officers representing key ministries in Gambia. The event marked successful implementation of India Gambia MoU on Personnel Administration and Governance 2019-24.

During the valedictory session, Shri V. Srinivas, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance, chaired the proceedings and congratulated the participants. He further expressed gratitude for the successful implementation of India-Gambia five year MoU on Personnel Administration and Governance 2019-24. In his address, he underscored how digital transformation can drive economic growth, enhance service delivery, and foster inclusive development. Shri Srinivas emphasized the importance of leveraging digital tools and technologies to streamline governance processes, improve transparency, and increase efficiency in public administration. He discussed the potential of digital initiatives to bridge the digital divide, thus ensuring that the benefits of technological advancements reach all sections of society, especially the underserved and marginalized communities.

Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG and Director General, National Centre for Good Governance addressing the valedictory session

Shri V. Srinivas, DG NCGG said, “It is important to mutually exchange knowledge to enhance governance in both the countries.” He also emphasized on how adopting India’s good governance models in Gambia can drive mass development, benefiting both nations for their advancement.

During the program, civil servant officers from Gambia prepared presentations on topics such as Digital Gambia, Women Empowerment in Gambia, and the Social Welfare Scheme in Gambia. These presentations were highly appreciated by the delegates. Group Two earned first place for their outstanding presentation on Women Empowerment.

His Excellency, Mr. Mushtafa Jawara commended the NCGG training programme for its pivotal role in facilitating experience and knowledge exchange. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the NCGG for providing this valuable opportunity. Mr. Jawara highlighted the significance of such programs in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries. He underscored that adopting and learning from Indian governance models can lead to substantial and positive developmental outcomes in Gambia, fostering better governance and enhanced public service delivery.

During the event, Dr. AP Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, shared insightful highlights from the training program. He emphasized how the course, tailored for officers, along with interactions with mentors, provided NCGG with invaluable learning experiences from Gambia. He added that these programs not only help share knowledge but also create opportunities for interaction with officers, fostering valuable friendships. NCGG eagerly anticipates hosting more officers from Gambia in the future.

National Centre for Good Governance, an autonomous institution under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India. NCGG’s efforts align with the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e.“The world is one Family” and emphasizes strengthening bilateral ties and fostering cooperation with other countries.

The NCGG has in partnership with MEA, NCGG successfully imparted training to civil servants of 17 countries viz. Bangladesh, Maldives, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal Bhutan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eretria and Cambodia with requests being received from several countries for collaboration in the area of capacity building for civil servants. Smt. Prisca Poly Mathew, Consultant and Chief Administration Officer, Dr. Himashi Rastogi, Associate Professor, and Dr. Gazala Hasan, Assistant Professor, NCGG also graced the session.

The entire capacity-building program was supervised by Dr. A. P. Singh, Course Coordinator, Dr. Mukesh Bhandari, Co-course Coordinator and Shri Sanjay Dutt Pant, Programme Assistant.