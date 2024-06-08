OdishaTop News

Naveen Patnaik Vows to Serve People of Odisha in Any Capacity

By Odisha Diary bureau

Following the Odisha assembly polls, BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik spoke to both ANI and PTI, reiterating his unwavering dedication to serving Odisha’s people in whatever capacity possible. Expressing gratitude to the state’s residents for their continued support, he gracefully accepted the election results and pledged to continue working for their welfare. Patnaik also reassured everyone about his well-being, citing his recent vigorous campaigning as evidence of his good health.

