A total of 22,97,64,327 ABHA numbers have been created till 15th July 2022, says Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : Government of India launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with an aim to establish National Digital Health ecosystem by creating an online platform, enabling interoperability of health data so as to create longitudinal electronic health record (EHR) of citizens.

Three key registries of ABDM namely ABHA number/Health ID, Health Professional Registry (HPR), Health Facility Registry (HFR) and digital infrastructure for data exchange is created to enable data interoperability across digital health platforms. Creation of ABHA number is voluntary. Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) can be generated for citizens of all age-groups, post a KYC verification.

The ABHA Number generated is permanently assigned to the person as its Unique ID. Till 15thJuly 2022, a total of 22,97,64,327 ABHA numbers have been created. ABHA number can be populated across existing digital health interventions to create longitudinal EHR of the citizen.

Inclusion is one of the core design principles for all ABDM building blocks. For citizens who require assistance for creation of ABHAs, assisted modes have been rolled out. Further, offline ABHA generation module has been rolled out in rural areas wherein interconnectivity is limited or not available.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.