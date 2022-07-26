Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) provides a fixed day, free of cost assured, comprehensive and quality Antenatal Care on the 9th day of every month to pregnant women in their 2nd / 3rd trimesters of pregnancy at designated government health facilities. Under PMSMA Program, private medical practitioners are also encouraged to offer voluntary services at government health facilities. A total of 2937 volunteers are offering PMSMA services to pregnant women including poor pregnant women as well as farmer families on 9th of every month (source: PMSMA Portal). The Government honours such private medical practitioners with ‘IPledgeFor9’ Achievers Awards.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.