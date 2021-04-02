86TH Utkal Divas Celebration At Saudi Arabia

Jubail,Saudi Arabia : Utkailkia, An association of Pravasi Odiyas in Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, celebrated 86th Utkal Divas and 12th Utkalika Anniversary function with Lot of Enthusiasm on Virtual Platform.

The program has been started by lighting the lamps followed by singing of Odisha state Anthem “ Bande Utkal Jananee” .

Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister, Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel. Government of India has graced the Occasion and emphasized all Odias to unite to make Odisha a developed state.

Mr. Akash Das Nayak, Ollywood Mega Star, Chairman, Mo College Abhijan has joined the program as Chief Guest, and reminded all Odias, about our glorious past, and how as Odia we have forgotten our energy and capability. As Lord Hanuman has energized his sleeping energy when it was required to search Maa Sita, in same manner now time has come for all Odias to awaken their sleeping energy and contribute for the betterment for their own state Odisha.Presence of Mr. Akash has brought lot of cheers among the gathering.

Mr. Mohammad Moquim, Present MLA Of Cuttack, Odisha has graced the occasion as guest Of Honour, and expressed his happiness , how Utkalika members are celebrating the Utkal Divas at 5000 KM away from their motherland in this Corona time.

Presence of Lot of dignitaries across the globe like Mrs. Sushila Tirki, Ex-MP, Rajyasabha and Loksabha,Mr. Swaraj Barik, Ollywood Actor, Mr. Mohammad Amir Khan, Principal Dunes School , Odia Samaj representative from USA, Canada, Baharin, UAE, Qatar, ROSA, Kalingan and so many others wished their happiness for the Program being conducted virtually in this difficult time.

In this occasion, Utkalika has felicitated passing out class 10th and 12th students with Momento and certificate for their active participation and wished them to be future flag bearer of Odisha in Global stage.

6th edition of Utkalika magazine has been published on this occasion by Bibhu Prasad Das.

Children of Utkalika members and it’s sister organisation like ROSA and Kalingan have been participated in the cultural program with lot of Enthusiasm. At the end, the audience were mesmerized by the Live Musical concert by Mrs. Sasmita and Mr. Sangarm by their melodious Odia and Hindi Songs.

The whole program was actively participated by its core committee members Binod Bihari Sahoo,Ajay Das, Ajith Jena, Prabhat Satapathy,Tehera Anwar, Bana Bihari Mohanty, Radhesyam Ram, Jayanta Mohapatra, Mustafa Baig, Bibhu Prasad Das, Basant Das, Sudhir Senapati, Umakanta Padhi, Bikash Rout , Keshab Rao, Manas Mohapatra, , Maheswer Jena, Anshuman Mohanta, Subashish Samanta Ray, Prashant Sahoo, Deepak Dhal and Pyarimohan Mallick.

More than thousand viewers witnessed the program across the globe. The whole program was coordinated by it’s chief coordinator Chinmaya Prasad Lenka.

