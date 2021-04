New Delhi: India reports 89,129 new COVID19 cases, 44,202 discharges, and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,23,92,260

Total recoveries: 1,15,69,241

Active cases: 6,58,909

Death toll: 1,64,110

Total vaccination: 7,30,54,295