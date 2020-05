Bhubaneswar: 84 more Covid patients recover, being discharged. Total number of recoveries in Odisha rises to 733 as 84 patients recuperate from COVID19, informs Health & Family Welfare department.

24 from Ganjam

18 from Jajpur

11 from Balasore

7 from Cuttack

6 from Bhadrak

5 from Kendrapara

4 each from Khurdha & Puri.

2 each from Nayagarh & Mayurbhanj.

1 from Sundergarh.

