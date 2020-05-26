Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks with Australian Defence Minister over phone on mitigating COVID-19

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today held a telephone conversation with Australian Minister of Defence Ms Linda Reynolds.

The two Defence Ministers had discussions on their respective responses against the COVID-19 pandemic. Shri Rajnath Singh informed Ms Linda Reynolds on India’s contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic. They also agreed that India-Australia Strategic Partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together alongwith other countries in this regard to deal with the post COVID-19 related challenges.

Both ministers also conveyed their commitment to take forward the initiatives of bilateral defence and security cooperation under the framework of the India-Australia Strategic Partnership.

Related

comments