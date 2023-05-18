7th Nepal Chamber Expo 2023 kick-started today at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu & will continue till May 22

The seventh Nepal Chamber Expo 2023 kick-started today in local Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu and will continue till May 22. The event is organized by the Nepal Chamber of Commerce and showcases stalls of both domestic and international products. Exhibitors from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan had their products at the Expo. This Expo majorly focuses on trade dialogues, the exchange of export-import information, and the marketing of Nepali goods.

Ajrakh saree, fabrics with kalamkari prints, mulberry and tussar sarees from India, along with toys, kitchen equipment, and many more Made in India products were on sale. The Nepal Chamber of Commerce expects that this expo will encourage the domestic business community to explore potential competitive abilities in collaboration with the foreign trade community.

The Expo featured Nepali handicraft products, tea, cottage and food products, herbs, automobilists, electronics, home decor, bamboo goods, hemp products, fashion wear, and leather products.